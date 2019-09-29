Late score gives Concordia-St. Paul football win over Wayne State

Concordia-St. Paul’s Darios Crawley-Reid scored on a three-yard TD run with 3:00 remaining to give the Golden Bears a come-from-behind 28-21 win over Wayne State College Saturday evening in a Northern Sun Conference South Division football game played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. CSP is now 3-1 and 3-1 in the South Division while the host Wildcats drop to 1-3 and 1-3 in divisional play.
The visiting Golden Bears capitalized on an early WSC turnover and scored first on a Danny Laudet 49-yard field goal for a Concordia-St. Paul 3-0 lead with 10:19 to play first quarter.
Wayne State got clicking offensively late in the first quarter and scored on two straight possessions to take a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.
Sophomore reserve quarterback Andy Thramer engineered a 13 play, 75-yard drive that was capped by an 18-yard scoring strike to running back Ryyan Wilkins giving the ‘Cats a 7-3 lead with 9:37 to play second quarter.
After forcing a Concordia-St. Paul punt, WSC scored again as the ‘Cats drove 82 yards on eight plays with Lorenzo Logwood hitting paydirt on an 11-yard run putting the Wildcats ahead 14-3 with 2:46 to play in the first half.
The Golden Bears responded with a score just before halftime as quarterback Maxon Hutton tossed a six-yard scoring pass to Marcus Gustaveson with 27 seconds remaining before intermission to cut the Wildcat lead to 14-10 at halftime.
Concordia-St. Paul took the second half kickoff and drove 72 yards before settling for a 21-yard Danny Laudet field goal, trimming the WSC lead to 14-13.
The Golden Bears took the lead midway through the third quarter as Hutton broke loose on a quarterback keeper and raced 76 yards for the touchdown to give Concordia-St. Paul a 20-14 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Wayne State was pinned at their own nine-yard line but starting quarterback Tavian Willis drove the Wildcats down the field in just eight plays and fired a 17-yard scoring pass to Taurean Grady to put Wayne State in front again at 21-20 with 7:44 remaining.
Concordia-St. Paul came back with a scoring drive of their own, driving 75 yards on 12 plays with freshman running back Darios Crawley-Reid finding the end zone on a three-yard run with 3:00 to play for the go-ahead score. A two-point pass conversion gave the Golden Bears a 28-21 lead.
Wayne State had the ball one last time, but the drive stalled at the CSP 48 with 1:11 to play and the Golden Bears ran out the clock to seal the 28-21 victory.
The Wildcats held a 440-363 advantage in total offense over Concordia-St. Paul. WSC had 227 yards rushing and 213 passing while CSP produced 191 yards on the ground and 172 passing.
Sophomore quarterback Tavian Willis, starting in place of injured starter Andy McCance, completed 10 of 13 passes for 129 yards and one TD while rushing for another 68 yards on 16 attempts. O’Neill sophomore quarterback Alex Thramer saw action and was 7 of 12 for 84 yards and one score while rushing for another 37 yards.
Junior Ryyan Wilkins led Wayne State in rushing with 70 yards on 14 carries.
Taurean Grady hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and one TD to lead WSC in receiving while senior tight end Corbin Foster made four catches for 62 yards. Redshirt freshman Jason Hawkins also had four catches for 31 yards.
Senior linebacker Ian Ailts paced Wayne State on defense with 10 tackles followed by junior safety Kevin Ransom with six stops.