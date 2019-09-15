Late rally gives WSC football thrilling 19-13 overtime win over SMSU

Despite outgaining Southwest Minnesota State 550-185, Wayne State College needed to rally on a touchdown pass with three seconds remaining in regulation followed by a touchdown pass in overtime to give the Wildcats a thrilling 19-13 overtime victory over the Mustangs in front of a Family Day crowd of 1,905 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. WSC is now 1-1 on the season and in the NSIC South Division while SMSU drops to 0-2 overall and in divisional play.
The game remained close as SMSU capitalized on a Wildcat turnover for seven points and also took advantage of 17 WSC penalties that totaled 197 yards. The two teams combined for 31 penalties and 270 yards.
Wayne State scored on their first two series of the game, using a pair of Ethan Knudson field goals from 42 and 29 yards out on the final play of the opening stanza for a 6-0 lead.
The lone score of the second quarter was a 40-yard field goal by Southwest Minnesota State’s Skyler Crew at the 4:58 mark to make the score 6-3 at intermission.
On the first series of the second half, SMSU forced a Wildcat turnover as Marshawn Reese picked off an Andy McCance pass giving the Mustangs the ball at the WSC 23.
The Mustangs took advantage and scored as quarterback Steven Nava found Daniel Davis on a 20-yard TD strike, giving SMSU a 10-6 lead with 5:26 to play in the third quarter.
SMSU added to their lead on a Skylar Crew 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the third stanza, putting the Mustangs in front 13-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter, WSC drove from their own 20 down to the Mustangs 13 before the drive stalled on downs with 3:53 to play.
WSC forced a Mustang punt and started their final drive in regulation from their own 23 with 2:32 to play.
A 14 play, 77-yard drive was culminated with a five-yard scoring pass from McCance to Jason Hawkins with three seconds to play. Knudson’s extra point kick was good and made the score 13-13 to force overtime
SMSU had the ball first in overtime and WSC forced a Mustang field goal attempt of 35 yards that was missed wide left.
Wayne State then got the ball in the extra session. Redshirt freshman Devin Merkuris recorded runs of 11 and four yards to set up a 2nd and 6 at the SMSU 10 yard line where McCance fired a 10-yard pass to sophomore Mason Lee for a leaping grab in the right corner of the end zone to cap the rally as the Wildcats finished with the 19-13 overtime win.
Wayne State gained 550 yards in the contest – 260 rushing and 290 passing – while holding SMSU to just 185 total yards.
McCance led WSC on the ground with 95 yards on 17 rushes followed by Merkuris with 86 yards on 17 attempts.
Throwing the ball, McCance completed 21 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two scores with one interception. Nine different Wildcats caught passes in the game, led by Taurean Grady with five grabs for 59 yards. Tight ends Corbin Foster and Conner Paxton each added three receptions for 46 and 28 yards respectively. Sophomore Mason Lee had two receptions for 46 yards and the game-winning TD while Jason Hawkins added two catches for 44 yards and one score.
Defensively, senior defensive end Jacob Protzman had four tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack. Ryan Parker added four tackles with one forced fumble.