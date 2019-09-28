Last minute goal gives WSC women's soccer a win over Minot State

Gabi Rosa’s header off a corner kick from Skylar Stueckrath with 49 seconds remaining gave Wayne State College the winning goal in a thrilling 2-1 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over Minot State Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch Friday afternoon. It was the first-ever win for the Wildcat program over Minot State in eight meetings (1-6-1) and improves Wayne State to 2-2-2 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC while the Beavers drop to 1-4 and 1-2 in league play.
Minot State struck first in the 17th minute when Daniela Fonseca scored on a goal with an assist from Kelsey Pena to put the visiting Beavers ahead 1-0.
Wayne State knotted the score at the 31:55 mark when Rylie Wehner scored her second goal of the season off a rebound from Gabi Rosa to make it a 1-1 contest.
The game appeared headed for overtime until a late surge by the Wildcats got a corner kick with just under one minute left. Skylar Stueckrath booted the ball from the left side into the box where Rosa headed the ball past Minot State goalkeeper Erin Rafferty with just 49 seconds left in regulation giving the Wildcats a thrilling 2-1 win.
Wayne State finished the contest with a 15-6 advantage in shots over the Beavers including 8-4 in shots on goal. The Wildcats had four corner kicks and both teams were called for eight fouls.
Wehner and Megan Phillips led WSC offensively with four shots each with Phillips credited for three shots on goal. Rosa finished with three shots (two on goal) and had one goal with one assist for WSC.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham earned the win with two saves and one goal allowed.