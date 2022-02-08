WSC Student Senate forum set for Feb. 15

WAYNE – The Wayne State College Student Senate issues forum takes place Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. in the Elkhorn Room of the Kanter Student Center. This event features the student senate president and vice president candidates for the 2022-23 academic year.
The forum is free and open to the campus and community; however, seating is limited. It also will be live-streamed on the WSC Student Senate Facebook page. Student senate elections are Friday through Tuesday, Feb. 21-25.
The student senate forum is sponsored by the Pi Gamma Mu international honor society in the social sciences. For more information, contact Dr. Randy Bertolas at 402-375-7018.