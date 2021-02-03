Wayne State to host writers series

The Wayne State College language and literature department, the school of arts and humanities and the Wayne State College Press will host the spring’s Plains Writers Series on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m.
This Plains Writers Series will highlight Gailmarie Pahmeier of Reno, Nevada. The readings will be hosted via Zoom. The event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.
Pahmeier teaches creative writing at the University of Nevada and in the MFA Program at Sierra Nevada University. She’s the author of three chapbooks and three full-length collections of poetry.
In 2015, she was appointed Reno’s first poet laureate, and in 2016 she was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame. She also was selected as Nevada’s Outstanding Teacher in the Humanities in 2017.
The Plains Writers Series is held several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.
The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.