Wayne State to host dream event

Wayne State College will host “The BIG Dream Gathering” with Mitch Matthews from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 3, in the Frey Conference Center, Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus.
The event will provide a fun, safe and encouraging environment for people to think about their big dreams and ideas, write them down and then get help to make those dreams a reality, according to a college media release.
“Some people come knowing exactly what their goals are, but most people come to figure that out,” said co-founder, Mitch Matthews.
The BIG Dream Gathering got its start in Matthews’ West Des Moines home in 2006. Now he travels around the country facilitating events.
Matthews has led BIG Dream Gatherings at the University of Wisconsin, Purdue University, Arizona State University and the University of Utah. All sorts of dreams have been posted and a number of success stories have come from these events.
One college student with dreams of becoming a photographer was able to connect with a Pulitzer-winning mentor. An elementary teacher was able to get the help she needed to send truckloads of school supplies to Africa. Others have started businesses and nonprofits while others have decided to go after “fun” goals like family vacations or skydiving.
“It’s been incredible to see what happens when people have a safe environment to think about their dreams and then get some encouragement to go after them,” Matthews said. “That’s why we’re so excited to bring the BIG Dream Gathering to Wayne State College. We all know the value of setting goals, but we rarely get the opportunity to think about our dreams and goals or write them down. Plus, it’s amazing to see what happens when people start to help each other out.”
Matthews will give a keynote speech to kick off the BIG Dream Gathering. He will share the story of the BIG Dream Gathering as well as four key strategies for getting clear on personal goals and building a plan to achieve them.
Everyone will have the chance to post some dreams of their own and encourage other dreamers too. There is no admission charge and the event is open to the public.