Wayne State to host ag speaker

Linda Emanuel, community health nurse at AgriSafe, will present on the topic “Working with Media: Why Agriculture Safety and Health Information is Relevant and How to Engage People” at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, in the humanities building on the WSC campus, room 408.

Emanuel engages with the agricultural community as a health care advocate and educator, according to a college media release. She develops webinars, on-site presentations and resources to enhance learning in health and safety topics for the agricultural workforce on a state, regional and national level.

Emanuel’s passion as an agricultural producer and co-proprietor of her three-generation Nebraska family farm enables her to act as a liaison between research and practice and drives her work to address the ever-changing needs of this population. She has a particular interest in female farmers and works to highlight the safety concerns in her work with AgriSafe.

AgriSafe has developed a health risk appraisal just for female farmers that evaluates farm exposures and guides them through simple steps to prevent illness and injury.

