A live-stream performance by a faculty chamber ensemble in residence, Trio Mezzklarno, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
The concert will be live-streamed via the Wayne State College website at www.wsc.edu/music, under “Helpful Links,” according to a media release.
Trio Mezzklarno’s members include Dr. Sarah Farr, mezzo-soprano; Dr. Karl Kolbeck, clarinet; and Dr. Angela Miller-Niles, piano.
The trio’s repertoire embraces works by living Midwestern composers. “What lips my lips have kissed,” “Where, and why” and “A Red, Red Rose,” were written specifically for the trio. The ensemble will premiere both selections for this concert.
Wayne State associate professor Dr. Matthew Haakenson composed “A Red, Red Rose.” This song lyrically depicts profound love as described in the 1794 Robert Burns poem. Haakenson’s original compositions often premiere during Wayne State choral and faculty recital performances.
Committed to performing original works and adaptations, the ensemble represents a unique combination of timbres. Trio Mezzklarno initiated multiple commissions in an effort to expand repertoire for voice, clarinet and piano.
The ensemble was slated to perform at Clarinetfest 2020, sponsored by the International Clarinet Association, which was canceled due to national concerns regarding COVID-19.