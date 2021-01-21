The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2021 spring season of public shows on Friday, Jan. 22.
This spring season includes another large selection of shows. Every planetarium show includes a laser song that is a tribute to the Wayne community.
See www.wsc.edu/planetarium for a detailed planetarium show schedule, more information about these public shows and how to book a private group showing. Because of COVID-19, the planetarium is restricted to a maximum of 38 people and face masks are required. For those who do not have a mask, one will be provided.