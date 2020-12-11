Wayne High School and North Bend Central High School were the only Northeast Nebraska schools to advance and compete in the Class B state play production championships Friday in Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre.
York High School won the competition and Omaha Concordia High School was runner-up.
Wayne received third place with its production, "10 Ways to Survive the End of the World," directed by Julie Osnes.
North Bend Central received sixth place with the one-act, "Alice in Wonderland," directed by Katie Mann.