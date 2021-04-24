Two people from Northeast Nebraska were among 29 defendants charged by acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp.
On Friday, Sharp announced the federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 23 unsealed indictments charging the 29 defendants.
Estuardo Hernando Ruiz-Orozco, 50, Wakefield, was one of four people charged in a four-count indictment. Count I charges the four defendants with conspiracy to unlawfully produce/transfer/possess with intent to use or transfer five or more false identification documents in May 2020, and continuing to about April 2021.
The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 15 years’ imprisonment, $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Another count charges Ruiz-Orozco with possession with intent to use or transfer five or more documents on or about Oct. 15, 2020. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is five years’ imprisonment, $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
In a separate indictment, Wilmer Raymond Flyinghawk Jr., 42, Norfolk, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm in March.
The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.