The proposed co-op between St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family may be put to a vote.
Greg Sjuts, Humphrey Public School superintendent, told the board of education during its June 14 meeting that he met with the Rev. Eric Olsen earlier about the proposal.
“My message stayed very similar to every other message I have shared with him, and that is my belief we should be talking about how we can improve the education for all kids in our district, and leave that co-op alone,” Sjuts said. “I told him — Brice (King, Humphrey principal); Jennifer (Dunn, St. Francis principal); Andy (Bishop, Lindsay-Holy Family principal) and yourself — let’s talk about how we can help one another, let’s talk about how we can improve the education of our students, and that remains my conversation piece with Father (Olsen).”
He said the schools should focus on education.
“Let’s talk about education, which is what we should be talking about, in my opinion, because that is what’s going to help them become doctors, veterinarians, bankers, farmers, nurses, whatever the field is, that’s the most important thing, not athletics,” he said.
Sjuts said Olsen proposed delaying the co-op of athletics three years, but said he told him that does not help Humphrey Public.
“As far as any kind of deadline, we talked a little bit about a three-year plan, and he would give Humphrey Public three years, and then they would move forward with the proposal. I told Father that would not do us any good because it is tough to determine how many kids are going to go out. If you are talking about junior high, how do you know what fourth-graders are going to do? How do you know what their interests are going to be? So I said three years really doesn’t do us any good, it’s like putting a Band-Aid over an artery, it just really doesn’t do any good,” he said.
Sjuts said the decision should be based on what the majority want to do. He said he emphasized to Olsen the “will of the people,” and what a majority of people want, and that led to a discussion on voting on the co-op.
“As we talked more about that I asked Father is there was any way we could go with a vote of the people, and Father is looking into that. I’m not sure if that is going to be a paper (vote), not sure if that’s going to be verbal (vote); he hasn’t decided on that yet, but he has given approval to have myself, and maybe one of the board members to help develop the language on that ballot or verbal (vote), however he chooses to get ... your opinion. He is going to get input, and that’s a positive, I think. I believe the input and feedback from the people in the parishes is very important because I think we have a pretty good idea that a lot of people are wanting us to stay with this co-op.
“I think he is going to look at that feedback based on the will of the people at his parishes. He will also take a vote of people who have kids in the two Catholic schools,” Sjuts said.
There could be two votes — one by parishioners and one by those who have students in St. Francis. That information will be used by Olsen to make a decision on the future of the St. Francis-Holy Family co-op.
Olsen also is forming another committee to work on the proposal, and Sjuts asked if two members of the Humphrey Public School board could be represented on it.
Sjuts offered up a joint school board meeting that would be open to the public, and Olsen was going to talk to his board about it.
The two will meet again sometime prior to the Monday, July 12, Humphrey Public board meeting, and Sjuts said he will share what they talked about then.
Sjuts said he talked to Olsen at length about transparency because board members are being asked about the proposed co-op and have no information to give patrons.
“We need to be as transparent as possible, and everything open to the public. That is something I talked to Father about, getting as much information as we can out there, fighting off rumors and things like that. We need to make sure accurate information is being shared with the public,” he said.
Sjuts said if Humphrey Public is left out of a co-op it will be a challenge to compete in some sports.
“Obviously, if we are alone there’s going to be a difficult time in trying to put together some teams, some of the girls (teams) have more kids, so they might look a little different than the boys teams,” Sjuts said.
Board member Ron Zach asked if a vote of Humphrey Public patrons would be considered, and Sjuts said he would talk to Olsen about it.