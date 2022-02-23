Organizations that would like to have information included should send the name of the organization, address, phone number, dates and times of project, number of volunteers needed and any special qualifications to: Norfolk Daily News, Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702, or email webmaster@norfolk dailynews.com.
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska — Volunteer job opportunities always available. Please call 402-750-4665 or visit our website at www.animalshelternn.org for more information.
Adult Education — needs volunteers to tutor in basic reading, writing skills, preparation for GED exams and English as a Second Language. Call 844-7255.
Elkhorn Valley Museum & Research Center — needs volunteers for a variety of tasks in the museum and its library. Call Ruth Galitz at 371-3886.
Befriend Mentoring Program — A faith-based mentoring program needs volunteers to share their lives with those who are hurting. Call 379-2030.
CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are trained volunteers appointed by a judge to speak up in court for abused and/or neglected children. Call Karri Roling-Wilson at 371-9599.
Faith Regional Health Services — Make a positive difference today! Volunteer your time at FRHS and you may also be eligible for a college scholarship! Day, evenings and weekends available. For more information contact Suzann at 402-644-7529 or sbugenhag@frhs.org.
Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue — is in need of volunteers who live in the area for the rescue squad. EMTs and nurses are eligible. Contact Becky Lange at 402-992-2079.
Norfolk Veterans Home — needs volunteers for a variety of duties. Call 370-3102.
Rotary Club — is looking for people to help with Music in the Park – Contact Stan Christensen 402-640-3223
Golden Living Center — needs volunteers to perform a variety of duties. Call 371-2303.
AseraCare Hospice — needs volunteers to provide companionship and support to families and patients. Call 379-4158.
Disabled American Veterans — needs volunteer van drivers to transport veterans from Norfolk to the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Call 370-3578.
Bright Horizons Resources for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault — needs volunteers to help with crisis line, office operations, shelter maintenance and health fair booths. Call 379-2026.
Child Abuse Prevention Council — needs people to serve on the council. Call Katie Steskal at 371-1612.
Northern Nebraska Area Health Education Center (NNAHEC) — needs volunteers to help with general office work. Call Marie Janke at 644-7253.
TeamMates — needs mentors to work with students in fourth through 12th grades. Call Morgan Cleveland at 841-0596 or Susie Buss at 841-0326.
Nebraska AIDS Project — needs volunteers to work in the office, help with event organization, and staffing and public speaking. Call Julie Johnson at 370-3900.
Madison County Emergency Response Team — needs volunteers willing to be trained in emergency preparedness, storm spotting, search and rescue, disaster response, etc. Call 640-2259.
Norfolk Public Library — needs people/organizations/clubs willing to display their special collections in the library display cases. Call the reference department at 844-2100.
The Arc of Norfolk — is looking for volunteers to help individuals develop skills in self-advocacy. Call 379-1160.
S.M.I.L.E. — which provides recreational therapy on horseback for special needs children and adults needs volunteers. Call Patty Prauner at 675-8462.
Norfolk Rescue Mission — needs volunteers for a variety of duties. Call Carole at 371-6484.
American Red Cross Northeast Nebraska Chapter — needs volunteers for a variety of duties. Call 371-0393 or stop at 1509 Riverside Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Madison House — needs volunteers for a variety of duties. Call 644-4567.
Mosaic — needs volunteers for a variety of duties. Call 379-3888.
Goldenrod Hills Head Start — needs volunteers who want to make a difference in a child’s life. For information, call 371-8030.
Norfolk Arts Center — needs volunteers for front desk, office help, cleaning, ushering and a variety of other duties. Call Sam at 402-371-7199 or email sam@norfolkartscenter.org.
Make-A-Wish Nebraska — is looking for wish granter volunteers in the Norfolk area. For information, contact Lauren at 333-8999 or email lpiller@nebraska.wish.org
PAX Worship Team — at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce needs instrumentalists; drums, bass, guitar and keyboard, but are open to considering others as well. Volunteer group, experience preferred, serious inquiries only. Call Karl at (402)750-9935 or Margret at (402)329-4095.
Norfolk Senior Center — Come volunteer at our center! Meet new people and have friendships that last a lifetime. Various duties include dance desk help, working in the gift shop, playing music, helping serve meals, setting at the front desk greeting people, helping with bingo/ concessions, sorting/washing flowers, delivering or packing Meals On Wheels. Days 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Evenings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. available. For more information please contact Jennifer 402-371-8299 or jherricknscc@gmail.com.