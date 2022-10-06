WAYNE — Services for Vera M. Hummel, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Vera Hummel died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne in is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to The Jim and Vera Hummel Scholarship Fund/Wayne State College Foundation.