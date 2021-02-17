The pharmacy at Walmart in Norfolk now offers the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Norfolk location is one of more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states receiving federal vaccine allocations with an emphasis on reaching customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. It is administering the vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation, as well as state and local guidelines. The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week. Eligible customers may schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart website.