Now is the time to be both optimistic and cautious when it comes to COVID-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Starting Monday, every health district will be allowed to vaccinate people over the age of 18, he said. But with an increase in hospitalizations, he said, it is still important to take precautions.
Hospitalizations went from 102 on Tuesday to 116 on Wednesday, Ricketts said. This is a small increase, with a third of hospital beds and ICU beds still available in the state, but it shows that the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“If you’ve lost that sense of taste or smell or have a fever or cough, please stay home until you can get tested,” Ricketts said. “Please use the tools we’ve got out there to help slow the spread of the virus.”
The good news is that starting Monday, the health departments will be allowed to expand vaccinations to people over the age of 18, if they are able, Ricketts said.
Additionally, supplies of the vaccine are expanding. States and tribes are getting 5.1 million vaccines from the federal government, Ricketts said, and the federal pharmacy program is growing as well.
The governor will be getting the vaccine himself this weekend, he said.
“We want people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Ricketts said.
But it’s important to still take precautions even as the vaccine becomes more available, said the state’s chief medical officer, Gary Anthone.
None of the vaccines are 100% effective. In Nebraska, there have been up to 15 known cases of someone who has been fully vaccinated for 14 days testing positive for COVID, Anthone said.
“It’s to be expected,” he said. “The vaccines are not 100% effective.”
So while there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, Nebraska isn’t out of the pandemic yet, Ricketts said.
“It’s a great time to be optimistic, but also a great time to be cautious,” he said.