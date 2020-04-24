NORFOLK — The Madison County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.
While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, workers will be working with customers by phone and using online tools whenever possible.
USDA Service Centers are encouraging visitors to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All customers wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development are required to call or email to receive services through a phone appointment.
* Farm Service Agency: 402-371-5350 Ext. 2.
* Natural Resources Conservation Service: 402- 371-5350 Ext. 3.
* Rural Development: 402-371-5350 Ext. 4.
For updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus. For Rural Development visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus and the USDA COVID-19 Federal Resource Guide.