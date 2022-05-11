Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was victorious in Tuesday’s primary election, paving the way for the longtime sheriff to secure an eighth full term.
Unger defeated his challenger, Washington County Deputy and Stanton native James Hetzler, with 1,090 votes to Hetzler’s 818, to win the county’s Republican nomination for sheriff. Assuming a write-in candidate doesn’t top Unger in the November general election, he will serve another 4 years as the county’s highest ranking law enforcement official.
“I’m very thankful for the results. I personally thought it was going to be close — closer than a lot of my supporters,” Unger said. This has been the most negative campaign I've been involved in, and I find that very disappointing. I look forward to mending any fences and continuing to move forward.”
Unger, a U.S. Army veteran, has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has served as sheriff in Stanton County for nearly 29 years. Unger’s law enforcement career began in 1981, when he served as a military policeman in West Germany during the height of the cold war. Unger took over as sheriff in 1993 after the retirement of the late Norman Lehman, and he’s been elected seven times since.
The Norfolk native also worked for the Schuyler, Stanton and Norfolk police departments, and he serves as an emergency medical technician for Stanton County.
“People want law enforcement and feel safe with the effort my deputies and I provide,” Unger said. “It’s rewarding to see that.”
Throughout Unger’s campaign, he said that he was the candidate with the most experience and knowledge of the job and county. He knows the problems and the people who cause them, he said.
Hetzler, a U.S. Army infantry veteran, has served as a Washington County deputy sheriff since 2021. He also served stints as a private contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State and worked as a Norfolk police officer from 2016 to 2019.
Hetzler was running for sheriff because he was born and raised in Stanton and wanted to serve and protect the people he holds “close to my heart.”
Multiple attempts to contact Hetzler’s campaign for this story were not successful.