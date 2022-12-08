...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths
of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From now to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&