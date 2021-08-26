The Norfolk Police Division grew by two Wednesday night, as Brandon Adams and Dylan Vieth were sworn in as police officers at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Before the two men were sworn in by Madison County Judge Michael Long, Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator, and Don Miller, chief of police, spoke to the new officers and their families about the commitment it requires working in law enforcement.
Cordes thanked the men for their willingness to serve Norfolk and expressed confidence in their abilities as people.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet our young candidates, and they’re outstanding young men,” Cordes said. “I can tell they’re going to be a great asset for this community.”
Cordes, who is also Norfolk’s public safety director, assured that he would help provide Adams and Vieth with the “tools of success.”
“Chief Miller, the command staff and I will have lots of conversations about continuing to move the police division in the right direction and continuing to provide the resources they need to do the job,” Cordes said. “That’s something that should never be taken lightly.”
Miller, Norfolk’s police chief since April 2019, detailed the hiring process that put Adams and Vieth in their respective positions Wednesday night.
The process includes a thorough background check, a physical agility test and an interview with the Civil Service Commission, Miller and at least two others on the police division staff. The new officers also had to be certified in skills such as defense tactics, weapons use, ethics and more. Further, new officers must pass a polygraph test.
“It can be a nerve-racking process at times,” Miller said.
The ceremony highlighted much of the training completed by Adams and Vieth. But there’s a lot more to becoming a police officer than just physical training, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
“For every segment of practical training you see, there’s an hour spent in the classroom,” he said. “There are several classes and a written test; both are major parts of the process you see.”
Adams and Vieth spent about a year working toward their oaths of office, but it will be almost another year before they take on full duties as officers.
The two will begin a 15-week training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island on Monday.
Once they finish training in Grand Island, the new officers will work alongside Norfolk field training officers for a several-month period in which they will spend half that time observing and assisting, with the other half spearheading patrol under field training officer observation.
“I mention all this because through that entire process, there are just two of you sitting here,” Miller said. “And you wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t have the utmost confidence that you will be a great asset to our community.”
The Norfolk Police Division is fortunate, Miller said, to live in a community where “most people support law enforcement.” But, he said, the difficulty of being a police officer inevitably changes a person.
“You guys will be dealing with the worst things you can imagine. I challenge the two of you to maintain a positive attitude,” Miller said. “Lean on family and on each other. It can be a trying profession, but it’s the greatest job in the world.”