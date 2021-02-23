A pair of locals are in jail on suspicion of possessing meth at a Norfolk hotel.
At about 11:20 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a hotel room in the 1200 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer. A state probation officer was conducting a search and had requested additional assistance.
During the search, Bauer said, the probation officers recovered a small plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance and two syringes. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The probationer, and resident of the room, was Thaaos Sandoval, 26, of Norfolk, according to police.
Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Another person staying in the room, Susan Branham, 40, of Norfolk, also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.