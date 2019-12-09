Troopers recover vehicle
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.
About 2 p.m., the patrol was notified that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen. The vehicle was reportedly traveling on Highway 77 in the Walthill area in Thurston County. About 30 minutes later, a trooper located the female who had been driving the pickup as she was walking away from the area. The trooper located a firearm in the subject’s waistband.
The female, an 18-year-old juvenile from South Dakota, was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and no operator’s license. She was lodged in Thurston County Jail.
The other incident occurred in Omaha and the vehicle was recovered.
