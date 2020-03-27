Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A LIGHT WEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&