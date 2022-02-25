This season's edition of the Daily News' all-area boys wrestling team is loaded with its usual talent across the board, but one wrestler stands out on the list as he claimed his third consecutive state title at this year's Nebraska State Individual Wrestling Championships at Omaha's CHI Health Center last weekend.
Scout Ashburn, wrestling at 132 pounds for Plainview, battled his way to a third Class D gold medal and fourth medal overall with a 2-1 decision over Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw in three overtimes.
Ashburn won previous titles at 120 pounds in 2021 and 113 pounds in 2019 after placing fourth as a freshman back in 2018.
"Scout has been a great leader for us," longtime Pirate coach Dean Boyer said. "He's not that vocal guy, but he shows every day what it takes to get better. He's very, very dependable."
Boyer hands out an "ironman" award every season to the wrestlers who never miss a practice or a meet the entire season, Ashburn didn't miss any wrestling event, practice or meet in the four years he wrestled for the Pirates.
"There were times I'm sure he shouldn't have been out there on the mats," Boyer said. "I'm sure he was somewhat sick or injured at times, but he always showed up ready to wrestle and get better."
For instance, the first week of practice this season, Ashburn suffered tendon damage in his hand.
"I didn't even know he had done it," Boyer said. "He showed up at school the next day and told me his dad was taking him to get X-rays and he showed me his hand. It was all swollen and looked terrible. I was worried he may need to miss some time or possibly his entire senior season."
Ashburn showed up for practice with his hand taped up and ready to get better.
"We have a motto around our program stating we try to get 1% better in everything we do," the coach said. "Scout lives that motto — on the mat, in the classroom. Whatever he is doing, he is improving."
Ashburn did mention his last gold medal was a little more special than the previous two, partly because he accomplished his mission and mostly because of his opponent.
"We wrestled earlier in the season against each other," Ashburn said. "He beat me with an escape right at the end of the match and said some things to me after he beat me. I just looked at him and said, 'I'll see you at state,' and I did."
Ashburn got an escape at the end of the third overtime to win the gold and finish his season at 50-4.
The all-area first team consists of four additional wrestlers, including a teammate of Ashburn's, two from O'Neill and a wrestler from Crofton/Bloomfield.
Tanner Frahm made the most of his senior wrestling season as he won his lone career medal, making it gold for Plainview at 145 pounds.
Frahm's inclusion on the first team was at the expense of another area wrestler, Art Escalante of Winside, whom Frahm decisioned 4-1 to improve to 50-5 on the season while Escalante earned a spot on the second team and finished the year 41-4.
The two Eagles on the first team were Ty Rainforth at 138 and Brady Thompson at 145 pounds.
If Ashburn is the captain of the team, Rainforth deserves at least an asterisk next to his name as he won back-to-back Class C titles at 138 this season and 132 last year on his way to four state medals for coach Bryan Corkle.
Rainforth used a major decision over Hunter Vandenberg of David City Aquinas Catholic to complete a 45-2 senior campaign.
"Ty is so coachable and one of the most decorated wrestlers in our program — ever," Corkle said. “He did it the right way on and off the mat."
If that seems like a theme to these champions, it is.
Thompson moves up from the second team in 2021, where he finished second at state at 145.
He also outmuscled his opponent in the finals, Quentyn Frank of Amherst, by a major decision 16-3 to finish 42-3.
"Few, if any that I have had the pleasure of coaching, have loved the sport more," Corkle said. "He loves the battle and is willing to sacrifice and make adjustments in a match. He has the heart of a champion. They will both be missed in our program."
Robbie Fischer of Crofton/Bloomfield earned first-team recognition also at the expense of another area wrestler.
Fischer pinned Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek in 1 minute, 4 seconds in the Class C 106-pound finals to finish his sophomore season 45-1 after placing fifth at state his freshman year.
Stusse, on the second team, completed a freshman campaign 45-7 while grabbing his silver medal.
Many of the members of the second team lost heartbreaking finals to obviously quality opponents.
Valentine's William Sprenger lost a 2-0 sudden victory decision to undefeated Central City wrestler Drew Garfield (49-0).
The Bison senior ruined the title hopes of the young Badger and sent him home with the Class C 113-pound silver medal and an impressive 39-4 sophomore season.
Crofton/Bloomfield's Jared Janssen fell 5-3 to Logan View’s Logan Booth in the Class C 220-pound final. Janssen, who placed third last season at 220, wrapped up a 47-5 2021 campaign.
Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger, who missed his chance to be a four-time qualifier because of an injury last year as a freshman, made the most of his sophomore experience with a narrow 4-3 loss in the Class D 120-pound finals to Eli Paxton of Mullen.
Siebrandt closed out his season with a 48-3 record.
Kyler Mosel of Plainview placed second at 138 pounds with a 5-3 loss to Jon Peterka of Sutherland, who was a perfect 55-0 on the year. Mosel finished 48-8.
A pair of Howells-Dodge wrestlers both just missed the first team.
Levi Belina at 170 pounds lost a gut-wrenching 4-3 decision at the end of his match with Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton.
Belina completed a 49-3 senior season with the silver medal after earning a fourth-place medal at 160 last season.
Jaguar teammate Jestin Bayer lost in the same manner, 4-3 on a last-second decision, to give the senior his first loss in an impressive 50-1 campaign.
Bayer is on the second team for the second consecutive year as he placed second last year at 170.
North Central's Levi Lewis lost by another one-point margin to another undefeated wrestler at 152 pounds.
Lewis fell 3-2 to Hunter Cook (51-0) of Sutherland. Lewis added his silver medal to a fourth-place medal last year at 152 and a fifth-place showing at 145 in 2020. He finished his senior year with a 41-5 record.
Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt dropped a 14-7 decision to unbeaten Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic (47-0) in the Class C 152-pound final to earn second-team honors.
Burt ended his season 40-5 with the silver after earning a bronze at 138 as a sophomore in 2021.