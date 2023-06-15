WAYNE — Still catch yourself singing “Conjunction Junction” and “Just a Bill” after all these years? You’re probably not alone.
Come and relive these and other great songs from the Emmy Award-winning educational cartoon series “Schoolhouse Rock!” when Wayne State College musical theater camp students perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, in the Black Box Theatre, located in the Peterson Fine Arts Building. Performance times are 7 p.m., Friday, June 16, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, June 17. Admission is a free-will donation to the camp.
Based on the ever-popular 1970s cartoons, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. “Schoolhouse Rock!” has become a pop culture phenomenon, endearing itself to generations of viewers.
Cast members, all from Wayne Community Schools, are Gabriel Armstrong, Jake Barner, Wanso Barner, Kennasyn Blecke, Aidan Bohnert, Flynn Fox, Lydia Fox, Callen Gamble, Johen Piper, Caleb Raulston, Colby Raulston, Molly Schlickbernd, Sam Wright, Karla Wynia, Owen Wynia and Josalynn Young.
Shelly Armstrong, accompanist at Wayne State, is the music director.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Questions regarding the show may be directed to Melissa Derechailo at 402-375-7480 or mederec1@wsc.edu.