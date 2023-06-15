Students from Wayne Community Schools will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” on June 16-17 at Wayne State. They are (back row, left to right) Caleb Raulston, Wanso Barner, Johen Piper, Colby Raulston, Jake Barner, Aidan Bohnert, and Lydia Fox. Front row (left to right) are Owen Wynia, Callen Gamble, Flynn Fox, Josalynn Young, Molly Schlickbernd and Karla Wynia. (Not pictured: Gabriel Armstrong, Kennasyn Blecke and Sam Wright.)