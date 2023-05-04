The Nebraska Golf Associations’s championship season will kickoff at a first-time venue with the 22nd Nebraska Four-Ball Championship this weekend at Tatanka Golf Club in Niobrara.
The popular event was expanded to 64 sides for 2023, and still filled on the morning that entries opened. The field includes just three past champion teams, including the defending champions, and seven others who have at least one partner who owns a Four-Ball title.
Bennington’s Blake Giroux and Elkhorn’s Ryan Nietfeldt are back to defend their title. The duo, competing for the first time together last year, torched the competition last year, winning by the second-largest margin in championship history, four strokes. A first round 63 (-7) propelled them to the win in difficult conditions at The Players Club in Omaha.
It was Giroux’s first title, while Nietfeldt added it to the 2019 title he won with Omaha’s Ryan Knispel.
It was also Nietfeldt’s 10th NebGolf title, which is tied for second all-time, just one behind Fremont’s John Sajevic.
Giroux and Nietfeldt are paired with the 2022 Nebraska Amateur Co-Golfer of the Year, Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, and Austin Miller of Elkhorn.
Spellerberg and Miller are former teammates at Creighton, and they’ll tee it up at 1:30 p.m. off No. 1.
It’ll be a new venue for the Nebraska Four-Ball this year, as Tatanka Golf Club will host its first NebGolf championship.
The club, which opened in 2015, is located in Niobrara near the Ohiya Casino Resort.
The course received multiple accolades after opening, including the “Best New U.S. Resort Course” from GOLF Magazine and was runner-up for Golf Digest’s “Best New Public Course” award.
Tatanka features prairie-style golf, with lots of elevation changes and many trees present throughout the property as well. The par-72 layout will be played around 6,881 yards for the championship.
The other two past champion teams include Lincoln’s David Easley and Omaha’s Joel Wisdom as well as Omaha’s Dylan Heng and Norfolk’s Lance Lawson. Easley and Wisdom are tied for the most Four-Ball titles all-time, at three.
Their last win came in 2020, and Easley followed that up with a remarkable win at the 2021 Nebraska Amateur.
Easley and Wisdom will start at 1:30 p.m. off No. 10 alongside Will Andersen of Dakota City and Christopher Rager of South Sioux City, who finished tied for second last year.
The championship features 36-holes of stroke play over the weekend, with the final round scheduled for Sunday. Play begins Saturday with starting times off Nos. 1 and 10 from 9-10:10 a.m. with the afternoon wave from 1-2:10 p.m.