WAUSA — Sylvia Bratetic, 98, Wausa, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

