LINCOLN — A planned water-level drawdown of Summit Lake is underway, prompting the closure of the swimming beach and creating limited access for watercraft launching.
A sediment basin maintenance project prompted the need to lower water levels at the Burt County reservoir. Water levels will be kept 6-8 feet below normal pool levels during construction, scheduled to be completed by spring 2022. A temporary boat launch was explored, but depths and slopes are not be adequate for safe trailered boat launching. Hand-launch watercrafts, such as kayaks, canoes, small jon boats and float tubes, are encouraged for anglers seeking to fish offshore this fall.
“We hope anglers and boaters are understanding during this maintenance project as we work to protect and enhance Summit Lake for future recreational use,” said Jeff Schuckman, Northeast District fisheries manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Contact Schuckman for more information at 402-370-3374.