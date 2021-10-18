EWING — To celebrate the completion of the new Summerland Public Schools building, the school is planning a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
Friday’s ceremony will include remarks from Superintendent Kyle Finke, school board members and community delegates. The National Honor Society students also will be giving tours of the new facility.
The communities of Clearwater, Ewing, and Orchard joined together in November 2019 with the passage of a bond to create one new school called Summerland Public Schools. Ground was broken on the new $34.3 million dollar bond issue project in spring of 2020.
“This new building will enable us to expand our educational services to the entire Summerland district,” Finke said. “With the support of all three communities from the beginning of the bond, our school has created the best learning environment for our students and generations to come.”