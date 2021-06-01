The Norfolk Arts Center will host internationally known and award-winning photographer Randy Bacon to its summer art exhibition.
Bacon’s “The Road I Call Home — Portraits & Stories of the Homeless” will be on display from Thursday, June 3, to Thursday, Aug. 26.
The reception will be Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the arts center gallery. The artist talk will be at 6 p.m.. Bacon will share his love of humanitarian photography and how each one of us matter, as well as answer any questions about his exhibit.
This exhibit is a photography collection that is meant to bring attention and empathy to our homeless population. The portraits emphasize the beauty, identity and integrity of each person and are accompanied by a narrative, as told by the subject. The goal of this project is to bring awareness to our homeless communities and convey a simple message: “We are all one-of-a-kind special people, and every single one of us matters.”
This acclaimed exhibition has been exhibited at a multitude of museums, galleries and venues.
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call the arts center at 402-371-7199