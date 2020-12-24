Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol public relations director, said the storm with blizzard conditions caused numerous crashes across many areas of Nebraska and forced the closure of several major roadways.
One crash, on Interstate 80 near Hershey, has claimed three people lives, he said. Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound Yukon lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. It was then struck by the westbound semi on Wednesday morning, Thomas said.
The identities of all people involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash caused the closure of Interstate 80 for approximately three hours.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the patrol responded to well over 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 motorist assists. Thomas said.
Anyone who is stranded can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.
All motorists are urged to check travel conditions and road closure information at 511.nebraska.gov before attempting to travel in winter weather.