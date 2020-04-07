Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ARE DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON... .GUSTY NORTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND AMPLE FUELS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA. TEMPERATURES PEAKING IN THE 80S COMBINE WITH RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AROUND 15 TO 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&