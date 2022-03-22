Norfolk will participate in the annual statewide tornado drill. The drill will take place Wednesday, March 23. It will offer a time for residents, businesses and industries to test their severe weather emergency preparedness plans.
Beginning around 10 a.m., the drill will include the issuance of a mock tornado warning and activation of outdoor warning sirens about 10 to 15 minutes later.
If severe weather is possible that day, the drill may be postponed or canceled.
The testing of the city’s outdoor warning siren system officially will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5.
Weather permitting, tests will be conducted on the first and third Tuesdays from April through September. The scheduled testing dates are as follows: April 5, April 19, May 3, May 17, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Sept. 6 and Sept. 20.
For additional information, contact Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050.