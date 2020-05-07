After 47 years working for the courts, Phyllis Cleveland has decided it’s time to move on.
Cleveland, the clerk magistrate for Stanton County Court, will retire May 31, she said.
“I’ve been thinking about it for some time,” she said. “We’ve just decided now was the time to move one.”
Cleveland’s husband is also retired, and she’s looking forward to spending more time with family.
“I have grandchildren, and I want to follow their events and activities,” Cleveland said. “I just want to kind of enjoy life with my family.”
Cleveland began her career with the courts when she began working in Madison County Court shortly after graduating college, she said.
Knowing that Cleveland was looking for a job, an attorney her parents went to suggested she apply for an opening with the court, she said.
“I was hired and I just kind of found a niche that I enjoyed,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland has spent most of her career, 41 years, at Stanton County, she said.
During that time, Cleveland’s seen a lot of changes, she said.
For example, when she started, almost everything was done in person and on paper. The only copies were carbon copies, she said. Now, more and more can be done with computers and online.
“It’s just been a constant progression of things,” Cleveland said. “For the most part, I’d have to say they were positive changes.”
Cleveland has handled these changes well, said Sheryl Connolly, trial court services director, in a press release.
“The duties and responsibilities of a county court clerk magistrate have grown and changed over the years, and Phyllis has embraced the challenges with dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm,” Connolly said. “She provides customer service with patience and understanding, and has been a tremendous support for the judges and courts.”
Cleveland’s time working in the courts has given her some good stories to tell as well, she said.
“I’ve done a lot of marriages. There was a particular couple that wanted to get married in a limo,” Cleveland said. “I said that as long as it was within Stanton County, it was fine. A lot of people thought it was someone from Publishers Clearing House come to give an award, so they were disappointed when I came out to do a marriage.”
Her favorite part of the job has always been the diversity of what the court handles, from traffic tickets, to marriages, to misdemeanors, she said.
What will Cleveland miss most about the job? The people she works with, she said.
“It’s been a great career working with a lot of very fine judges and attorneys in the area,” she said.
BEFORE THE coronavirus outbreak, Cleveland had plans to start her retirement off.
She was going to work at the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, she said.
Cleveland has done this for the previous trials, working to prepare event sheets and publishing the results, she said.
“It was really interesting,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland also was planning to go on a cruise, which has been canceled, she said.