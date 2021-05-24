The St. James Marketplace will celebrate its 20th year as a small-town vendor with a reopening this Memorial Day weekend, starting on Saturday and going through Monday.
After a year off because of COVID-19 regulations, the area vendors gathered a few weeks ago, to fill the marketplace shelves with all kinds of local craft ideas, ranging from embroidered dish clothes to crocheted potholders, woodworking works of art, Nebraska home decor and handmade baskets from the Amish women of Verdigre — and there’s more. There’s also a weekly bake sale in the old Catholic school west of Wynot in northern Cedar County just off Highway 12.
“It is really a great outlet for our area artisans so they can display all their unique craft items,” Vickie Koch said. “It’s hard to find a place for these people to sell their fancy work.”
Koch is one of the original five marketplace organizers and has seen the marketplace work through years of challenges. She remembers when it started, older women took advantage of the opportunities, and now younger women have joined the ranks as crafters and bakers. Many of them were, and still are, farm wives, and the extra income is a great asset to their farm operation.
Koch also announced there would be a Sunday afternoon presentation in June with Dennis Schulte, ag professor from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, who will talk about the homesteading history of German immigrants in Cedar County and Knox County. She also invited area community leaders who were instrumental in helping print parish and community history books to join the discussion.
If learning about a family’s trek to Nebraska is on your bucket list, come to the marketplace on Sunday, June 13, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Or if you are looking for wedding or birthday gifts or a pie, cookies, jellies and jam, the marketplace will be open every weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 5.