The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual spring concert this weekend on Sunday, May 9.
The community/college band will perform outdoors at 2 p.m., in the courtyard, north of the college library on the Norfolk campus at 801 E. Benjamin Ave. In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the Cox Activities Center Gymnasium.
The Northeast Choir will be in concert at 4 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center Theatre. Seating will be limited. Social distancing will be followed, and masks are required.
Selections to be performed by the community/college concert band include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by Freddie Mercury and arranged by Walter Mertens; “Maple Leaf Rag,” by Scott Joplin and arranged by Clifton Jones; “Beethoven’s 6th Symphony, Rhythm of the Winds”; “Vesuvius” by Edward Freytag; and “Rhythm of the Winds” by Franck Erickson.
The band is led by Kevin McLouth, instrumental music instructor/director of instrumental activities at Northeast.
“We are just excited to play live music again,” McLouth said. “Our plan for the semester had us break the concert band into four smaller groups to allow in-face rehearsal during the pandemic.”
McLouth also will direct the choir. Adjunct instructor Kathi Angeroth will direct the strings as well as accompanying the students.
Members of the community/college concert band include a trumpet choir, woodwind choir, brass choir, a Northeast percussion ensemble and Kapela Cervne, which is Bohemian for Red Band.
Bass clarinet: Nathan Ruhrer; bassoon: Melora Hirschman; baritone: Ken Hamsa and Zayne Ruden; baritone saxophone: Ryan Ginn; clarinet: Dani Beyer, Karen Goetsch, Danny Gubbels, Ashlyn Hamilton, Sue Seiler and Jessica Stark; euphonium: Riley Montoya; flute: Carrie Jensen, Annika Johansen, Hannah Maslonka, Virginia Maas, Marie Scheer, Linda Steele and Cait von Lau; horn: Mason Cone, Bryon Hirschman, Christopher Laursen, Pat Leavell; percussion ensemble: Hunter Celesky, Charlie Henkel, Justice May, Malcolm Opoku, Curtis Stevens, Tory Stevens, Cait von Lau and Jeremy von Lau; tenor sax: Tory Stevens; trombone: Josh Fulton, Randy Neuharth, Levi Suing; trumpet: Chris Asbury, Kelly Asbury, Christalin Ginn, Sarah Harrod, Lynn Mattheis, Les Swanson, Curtis Stevens, Hannah Vokoun and Becky Walter; tuba: Seth Rivest.
Members of Northeast choir include:
Taylor Arens, Drake Boyle, Aaliyah Brown, Anthony Bruhn, Madison Burns, Shelby Laird, David McCaffrey, Haylea Schmidt, Grace Sendgraff, Hannah Vokoun and Nolan Whitney.
Students who will accompany the choir with string instruments are Joanna Leckband, Annika Johanson and Ethan McCorkle-Dieken.
The concert is free and open to the public. Patrons should bring lawn chairs to the outdoor concert.