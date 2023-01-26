The Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department will offer organized youth gym flag football.

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Westside Elementary gym, 1703 W. Phillip Ave.

This will be time for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to have a chance to play indoor flag football.

Kindergartners and first graders will play from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Second and third graders will play from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fourth and fifth graders will play from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sixth through eighth graders will play from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

To cap off the entertainment, there will be pizza and drinks for all participants.

Parents are encouraged to drop off their children during the activity. They will not be allowed in the gym when the games are played.

Parents may register their children online at Recreation Programs - City of Norfolk at norfolkne.gov.

Those who would like to sign up for this activity but need financial assistance should contact recreation coordinator Ron LaMie at rlamie@norfolkne.gov.

Tags

In other news

O’Neill takes nail-biters with Norfolk Catholic

O’Neill takes nail-biters with Norfolk Catholic

With the Mid-State Conference tournament just around the corner, O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of the action as the Eagles’ boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games on Tuesday night.

Wakefield takes down Lutheran High in double OT

Wakefield takes down Lutheran High in double OT

WAKEFIELD — Lutheran High Northeast squandered a five-point first-quarter lead to end up on the wrong end of a double-overtime win by Wakefield — a game between a couple of teams that came into Tuesday’s matchup with 24 wins and only five losses.

Fast second-half start helps Northeast win

Fast second-half start helps Northeast win

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team put its talent on display early in the second half on Monday, playing the Hawks’ best basketball of the game during an eight-minute span.