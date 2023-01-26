The Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department will offer organized youth gym flag football.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Westside Elementary gym, 1703 W. Phillip Ave.
This will be time for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to have a chance to play indoor flag football.
Kindergartners and first graders will play from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Second and third graders will play from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fourth and fifth graders will play from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sixth through eighth graders will play from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
To cap off the entertainment, there will be pizza and drinks for all participants.
Parents are encouraged to drop off their children during the activity. They will not be allowed in the gym when the games are played.
Parents may register their children online at Recreation Programs - City of Norfolk at norfolkne.gov.
Those who would like to sign up for this activity but need financial assistance should contact recreation coordinator Ron LaMie at rlamie@norfolkne.gov.