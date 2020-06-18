This year would have marked the 14th season of tackle football in Norfolk for third- through sixth-graders, but that mark will have to wait until 2021.
The Norfolk Family YMCA has decided to cancel its tackle football season this year to protect the safety of players during the COVID-19 outbreak, but plans are still in place to proceed with the flag football season.
The decision wasn’t made lightly, but the reward of going through with a tackle football season wasn’t worth the risk, according to Randy Hagedorn, the YMCA’s executive director.
“There’s so much uncertainty out there, and there’s really nothing even set in stone for high school and college football yet,” Hagedorn said. “With the kids at the age they’re at, safety is the most important thing. This isn’t a permanent thing, though, and we fully plan on resuming contact football in 2021.”
Hagedorn said the Norfolk Family YMCA staff has been taking a “wait and see” mentality. Unlike contact football, flag football doesn’t consist of tackling and piling on, which Hagedorn said allows the YMCA to more easily enforce safety measures presented by the state.
Flag football is available for first- through sixth-graders, and between tackle and flag football, the YMCA typically has about 500 youths registered each year. Hagedorn said he anticipates a lot of children who would have participated in tackle football will transition to flag football this year.
Practices will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, with games on Sundays from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18. Hagedorn said there aren’t any restrictions he is aware of regarding group sizes and practice drills, but coaches will be informed promptly of any changes in safety measures to ensure each child’s well-being.
Hagedorn said teams would have more opportunities to enjoy the luxury of playing flag football in the fieldhouse this year, a decision that is expected to be popular among players and coaches.
While Hagedorn said there’s disappointment in the cancellation of the 2020 tackle football season, he further emphasized that the Y would have both tackle football and flag football available again next year. The decision to suspend the tackle season for 2020 was based solely on safety and health of participants based on the state’s health guidelines.
“The biggest reason for this decision is the uncertainty there is surrounding the situation,” Hagedorn said. “We don’t want to risk the health of the kids, especially with the age they’re at right now. Fortunately, all these kids will still have many years left to have the opportunity to play tackle football.”