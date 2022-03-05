WSC wrestling team

THE WAYNE State College Wildcat Wrestlers pose for a photo with their coaches. Shown here are (front row, from left) Clayton Harris, Matt Thompson, Tyler Kelly, Mohamed Siidow, Ryan Zoucha and Marcos Osorio; (back row, from left) coach Mike Borer, Jared Engel, Will Park (behind), Jared Atkeson, Lane Barton, Isaac Voboril, Angel Rojo, Corey Dawe, Dylan Zoucha, coach Greg Vander Weil and Jordan Jensen.

The Wayne State College Wildcat Wrestlers finished second in the NCWA SW Conference National Qualifying Tournament on March 3.

“The team from Wayne State College with an enrollment of 3,800 students finished second to Texas A&M with an enrollment of 76,000 students, so little old WSC from Nebraska can wrestle with the big schools of Texas,” said Greg VanderWeil, Wayne State’s head coach.

Team rankings included:

1: Texas A&M.115; 2: Wayne State College, 107; 3: University of North Texas, 36.5; 4: University of Texas at Austin, 25; 5: Texas State University, 13; 6: University of Texas at Arlington, 11.5; 7: University of Houston-Downtown, 5.

“The Wayne State College Wrestlers competed extremely well with 13 guys qualifying for the national tournament next week in Allen, Texas (March 10-12),” VanderWeil said.

Claiming conference titles were Clayton Harris, David City, at 157 pounds; Dylan Zoucha, Malcolm, at 174 pounds; and Jared Atkeson, O’Neill, at 184 pounds.

Conference runners-up included: Tyler Kelly, Omaha, 125; Ryan Zoucha, Malcolm, 133; Lane Barton, Meridian, 149; Matt Thompson, Texas, 165; Isaac Voboril, Milford, 174; Corey Dawe, Burwell, 184; and Angel Rojo, Schuyler, 285.

A third-place finisher was Mohamed Siidow, South Sioux City, 141.

Fourth-place finishers were: Jordan Jensen, LeMars, Iowa, 157; Marcos Osorio, West Point, 149.

All 13 athletes qualify for the NCWA National Tournament.

“We expect a very strong showing at nationals with a young team,” VanderWeil said. “The team looks great, due to a strong season of hard work, dedication and team pride. A few technique areas to work on, but overall ready to go compete in the largest college national tournament, the NCWA event in Allen, Texas.”

