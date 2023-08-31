LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney entered the court at Memorial Stadium prepared for the elements. Roughly half of the Lopers wore sunglasses as they warmed up ahead of their scrimmage against Wayne State, the Division II opening act to Nebraska’s match against Omaha that night. There was a slight glare from the mid-afternoon sun, and playing volleyball in a football stadium was unfamiliar for everyone. It was worth a shot.
“Some of us thought we should just try it out,” outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim said, “and it wasn’t it.”
The glasses were off by the time the game began. It was the first unusual touch of an afternoon that defined differences and spectacle above results. Wayne State won all three sets of the exhibition match, not that it was particularly important to either teams’ season or the evening at large.
“I have no words, honestly, to explain it,” Wayne State setter Rachel Walker said. “I think (I’m) just grateful to be invited to this and to live in a sport that cherishes the sport this much is just so cool. Growing up, playing volleyball, my mom coached me in volleyball. I’ve always been around volleyball.
“And I think just growing up in a state like this is just a huge blessing and then to be a part of it at this level, playing for Wayne State College, it was just — it couldn’t have been a better experience.”
Even before the sea of humanity that would define the Division I match that evening rolled in, Memorial Stadium gradually filled with red as the undercard progressed.
When UNK entered the stadium that morning, a gaggle of Husker fans swarmed the Lopers for high-fives. It didn’t matter that they were a Division II team. For a few hours, they were the stars of the show.
Marching bands from both schools were on hand, including an active Wayne State contingent occupying a triangle in the northeast corner of the stands, its gold shirts making it stand out like a sunflower in a bed of roses.
Meanwhile, conditions played with the product on the court. The sun became less of a factor throughout the match as it dipped behind the west bleachers, but the heat — 86 degrees when the game started — and humidity served as another difference from an air-conditioned gym.
A slight wind picked up in the third set, making setting and passing harder, pushing the ball away from the center of the court.
“All the basics of volleyball, the communication, the serve and pass game, those were all things that were the same, but the wind was definitely a factor,” Kearney right setter Jaden Ferguson said. “And hitting-wise, if you were on top of the ball, go for it, but if you were underneath it or to the side of it, you kind of had to make a smart shot.”
Wayne State secured the win after the game point in the second set even though the match kept going for a final first-to-15 set.
The Wildcats gathered after the victory, those on the court embracing in a subdued, circular group hug as the attention of the rapidly-growing fans around them turned to the next match, the next unique experience in a day full of them.
“It’s just kind of a whirlwind,” Wayne State middle blocker Maggie Brahmer said. “You don’t really think growing up that you can be a part of something like this, and then you go to a DII and you watch the Division I girls on ESPN and all that kind of stuff.“And obviously we weren’t on ESPN, but we’re playing on the same court in front of lots of people, so just very thankful and just a whirlwind of emotions.”