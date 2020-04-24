TWAYNE — Four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to join the Wayne State College track and field teams for the 2020-21 season.
Wildcat track and field coach Marlon Brink announced Thursday that Cody Crosley of Crofton, Dylan Kneifl of Pilger and Kolton Needham of Bassett are the newst members of the men’s team. Joining the women’s team is Kelsey Larsen of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur.
“I am excited to announce the signings of these four student athletes to continue their careers at Wayne State,” Brink said. “We feel that all of them will be able to help make an impact on our team. The fact that these athletes are also from Northeast and north central Nebraska is great as well, as we are helping to support the mission of Wayne State College.”
— Cody Crosley was a three-sport standout at Crofton, starting three years in football and basketball to go with four years in track and field.
Last season as a junior, Crosley finished fifth in the Class C long jump at 20 feet, 4½ inches and holds the school record in the event at 21- 11.
“Cody is developing into a good sprinter and long jumper who we think can continue to improve with a year-round training program,” boasted Brink. “He medaled at the State Track Meet last spring and we believe can continue to improve his marks at the college level.”
— Dylan Kneifl, a high jumper from Wisner-Pilger, started three years in track and field and football and two years in basketball.
Last spring, Kneifl was the Class C state champion in the high jump clearing 6-6 and is a three-time Class C state qualifier in the event.
He was named to the Daily News’ all-area basketball second team this season as a senior and helped the Gators reach the Class D1 state football playoffs the past two seasons.
“We are very excited to sign someone who is a very good all-around athlete like Dylan,” commented Brink. “He is very explosive and feel has a lot of upside to continue to develop into a great high jumper. Being a state champion shows he has the right mental attitude to compete when the pressure is on, which is an important quality for any track and field athlete.”
— Kolton Needham is a hurdler/sprinter from North Central High School in Bassett, helping his team to a Class D state runner-up finish in track and field last year and a third-place finish in 2018.
Last spring, Needham was a state qualifier in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles while running a leg on the fourth place 4x400-meter relay team.
Needham holds the school record in the 300 meter hurdles and has the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles.
“Kolton is an athlete that we feel has a lot of potential in the hurdles,” remarked Coach Brink. “He is a tall, athletic young man that may even look at the multis as an event to pursue for us, which shows his all-around athletic abilities.”
— Kelsey Larsen is a three sport standout (volleyball, basketball and track and field) during her high school career for the Wolverines.
Last spring as a junior, she placed seventh in the Class C 800 with a time of 2:25.37. Larsen was a Class C state qualifier in the 400 and 800 as a sophomore and in the 800 and 1600 during her freshman season. She was the 800 champion at the 2019 East Husker Conference Meet and Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
In basketball, Larsen was a two-time Class C2 All-State honorable mention selection and helped BRLD reach the state tournament this year while earning All-East Husker Conference honors and was a three year starter in volleyball.
“Kelsey is going to make an immediate impact on our team in the middle distance events,” remarked Coach Brink. “She will expand her abilities by running cross country this fall and the middle distance events during the indoor and outdoor seasons. Additionally she is a great student and accepted in the RHOP program.”