BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Five-time defending NSIC tournament champions Minnesota State University, Mankato, was picked to win the NSIC in the preseason coaches’ poll.
This marks the 10th time since re-joining the NSIC in 2008 that the Mavericks have been picked to win the league.
Minnesota State received eight first-place votes and tallied 217 points, ranking it ahead of reigning NSIC champions Bemidji State, which tallied 210 points and received five first-place votes.
Augustana came in third with 199 points and the other three first-place votes.
Concordia-St. Paul was fourth with 178 points while the University of Mary was fifth with 159 points.
Wayne State was picked to finish 10th with 95 points.
The 2022 NSIC regular season champion will be determined by a 15-match league schedule, with a win earning a team three points and a tie one point.
Wayne State just missed qualifying for the NSIC tournament last season, placing ninth in the NSIC with 21 points while posting records of 6-8-4 overall and 6-6-3 in league play.
Top returners for the Wildcats include senior defender Chloe Schlines, an All-NSIC second-team performer last season, who led the team in minutes played (1,629) while anchoring a defense that posted five shutouts.
The team’s top returning scorer is senior midfielder Payton Haliburton, who had three goals and three assists last season.
The top returner in shots is junior midfielder/forward Morgan Rhodes, who had 22 shots and nine shots on goal one year ago.
Other top returning scorers include junior midfielder Annika Syvrud (three goals, one assist) and senior defender Skylar Stueckrath with two goals.
WSC will have three goalkeepers competing for playing time in the net as senior Regan Ott (0-1 in two games), junior Sidney Truman (0-1 in three games) and Grand Canyon transfer Hayden Wallace will battle for the starting spot.
The Wildcats have 10 newcomers who will add depth and compete for playing time immediately.
Wayne State opens the season at home on Friday, Aug. 26 hosting Northwest Missouri State at 3 p.m.