WSC men's track & field adds three

WAYNE — Keithan Beasley from Omaha, Brandon Mundorf of Springview and Gabriel Peitz from Wakefield have announced their commitments to attend Wayne State College and compete in men’s track and field team in 2020-21.
Beasley is a sprinter/jumper from Omaha Burke. As a junior in 2019, he ran the lead off leg on the All Class Gold 4x100-meter relay team and was a Class A state qualifier in the 100. Beasley was a four-year letter winner in track and field.
“Keithan is a great sprint/jump talent that will make immediate contributions to our team,” coach Marlon Brink said. “He will use his speed to enhance his jumping in both the long jump and triple jump and I’m excited to see how he will be able to help our team.”
Mundorf is a distance runner from Keya Paha County where he was a multi-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field. In 2019, he medaled in three events helping North Central High School to a Class D state runner-up finish.
Mundorf was fourth in the 1,600 (4:43.91) and fifth in the 3,200 (10:34.08) while running a leg on the state champion 4x800 relay team. He also medaled in three events in 2018, placing seventh in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600 to go with another first-place finish in the 4x800.
“Brandon has excelled in track and field in the distance events and we believe he has the ability to use his talent there to transition into being successful in cross country as well,” Brink said. “We are excited to see what he can do with several other teammates to help him reach his full potential.”
Peitz is middle distance runner from Wakefield where he was a four-year letter winner in football, basketball and track and field.
Last spring as a junior, Peitz was a Class C state qualifier in the 800 and as a sophomore competed in the Class C 4x800 for the Trojans. In football, Peitz was an all-district selection as a junior and senior and played on Wakefield’s Class C2 basketball state tournament team as a junior. Peitz earned Academic All-State honors in football and basketball as a junior and senior.
“Gabe will add to the strength of our middle distance crew,” Brink said. “He will transition into running cross country to help build his speed endurance for the track season. In addition, Gabe is an outstanding student, going into the RHOP program, to follow the path of many other exceptional student-athletes we have had on our team.”