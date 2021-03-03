WSC makes baseball schedule changes

WAYNE — Wayne State head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced schedule changes for the Wildcat baseball team this week. Wayne State will now face Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon at noon in a nine-inning contest in Emporia, Kansas.
The previously scheduled doubleheader at Newman University in Wichita for Tuesday, March 2 has been moved to next week and will now be played as nine-inning games on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. each day.
The Wildcats have yet to play a game this season heading into Wednesday’s contest at Emporia State while the Hornets are 2-5.