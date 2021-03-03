WSC makes baseball schedule changes

WAYNE — Wayne State head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced schedule changes for the Wildcat baseball team this week. Wayne State will now face Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon at noon in a nine-inning contest in Emporia, Kansas.

The previously scheduled doubleheader at Newman University in Wichita for Tuesday, March 2 has been moved to next week and will now be played as nine-inning games on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. each day.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game this season heading into Wednesday’s contest at Emporia State while the Hornets are 2-5.

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic School will hold its sixth Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the celebration dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow.

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wakefield butted heads here at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center in the C2-5 district final with a trip to next week’s Class C2 boys state basketball tournament on the line.

HOWELLS — The No. 4 seeded Howells-Dodge boys took an early 7-0 lead after a Lance Brester layup, followed by a layup and 3-pointer by senior Jacob Tomcak. That run was enough to hold off an attempted comeback by No. 13 Mead, giving the Jaguars a 43-36 win and a trip to the state tournament.