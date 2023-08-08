WSC football team picked third in preseason poll

WAYNE — The Wayne State College football team was picked third in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football preseason coaches’ poll released Monday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Junior quarterback Nick Bohn and junior linebacker Alex Kowalczyk were selected as Wildcat players to watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats received two first-place votes and 114 points in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. WSC is returning 16 starters (seven offense/nine defense) from last year’s team that was 9-3 overall and 9-2 in NSIC games, earning the school’s first-ever NSIC championship while advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second time in school history (2008).
Bemidji State and Minnesota State, also NCAA Division II playoff teams from one year ago, were voted the top teams by league coaches.
The Beavers topped the poll with 131 points and four first-place votes with MSU second at 125 points and five first-place votes. WSC was third, just ahead of Augustana with 112 points and two first-place ballots while Minnesota Duluth came in fifth at 109 points.
Bohn, a Bennington graduate, was an All-NSIC South Division first team selection last season leading the Wildcat offense completing 162 of 273 passes (59.3%) for 2,246 yards and 19 TDs with just six interceptions. Bohn ranked second in the NSIC in total offense per game (247.3), second in passing TDs, third in pass efficiency rating (147.0) and sixth in passing yards per game (187.2). He added another 722 yards rushing with seven TDs, accounting for 26 total TDs in 12 games last season.
Kowalczyk, a graduate of Sioux Falls (S.D.) O’Gorman high school, was voted D2CCA All Super Region 4 first team along with All-NSIC South Division first team after leading the WSC defense in tackles for a second straight season with 106 stops. He ranked fourth in the NSIC in tackles per game (8.8), tied for sixth with two forced fumbles and tied for eighth in interceptions with three. Kowalczyk had five games with 10 or more tackles and was named NSIC defensive player of the week twice last season, highlighted by a career-best 18 tackles in a 41-33 win over Minnesota State.
Wayne State opens the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. hosting MSU Moorhead at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.