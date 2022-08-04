WAYNE — Wayne State College was picked eighth overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football preseason coaches’ poll released Wednesday.

Senior wide receiver Mason Lee and senior linebacker Jaylan Scott were selected as Wildcat players to watch this season.

WSC is coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2021, the first seven-win season for the Wildcats in a decade, while also placing fourth in the NSIC South with a 3-3 divisional record.

Augustana was selected as the team to beat in the NSIC this season with 153 points and five first-place votes followed by Bemidji State in second.

Minnesota Duluth was third while Minnesota State and Sioux Falls tied for fourth.

In the NSIC South Division poll, Augustana edged Minnesota State in points 32-31 despite the Mavericks receiving one more first place vote (3-2). Sioux Falls was third with Winona State fourth and Wayne State fifth with. Upper Iowa and Southwest Minnesota State close out the division poll.

Lee, a Wayne native, is the top returning receiver for the Wildcats with 35 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns and has caught a pass in 13 straight games and 29 of his last 30 in a Wildcat uniform.

Scott, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Muncie, Indiana, ranked fourth on the Wildcats last season with 43 tackles and tied for first in the NSIC with two fumble recoveries and tied for ninth with three interceptions for 55 return yards.

Wayne State opens the 2022 season at the University of Mary on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Preseason NSIC football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Augustana (5) 153

2. Bemidji State (4) 145

3. Minnesota Duluth 142

4. Minnesota State (3) 136

Sioux Falls (2) 136

6. Winona State 109

7. Northern State 94

8. Wayne State 88

9. MSU Moorhead 72

10. University of Mary 71

11. Concordia-St. Paul 41

12. Minot State 36

13. SW Minnesota State 26

14. Upper Iowa 25

