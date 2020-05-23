WSC duo honored

WAYNE — Wayne State College seniors Sophia Ketchmark and Ethan Knudson were announced as 2019-20 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Honor Student Athletes announced Thursday.
Minnesota State football player Alex Goettl and Minnesota State swimmer Maggie Knier were named the NSIC’s top male and female student-athletes.
Both Wayne State honorees were Academic All-Americans this season in the classroom while each earning All-NSIC honors on the playing field.
Ketchmark is a 5-4 senior midfielder from La Vista (Omaha Gross) and maintained a 4.00 grade point average majoring in biology and life sciences as a member of the Wildcat women’s soccer team.
She earned All-NSIC second team honors this season after leading the Wildcats in scoring with seven points on two goals and three assists.
Ketchmark, who led the team in minutes played (1,612), was an All-NSIC honorable mention selection last season as a junior and is a three-time selection to the NSIC All-Academic Team.
Knudson, a 6-3, 185-pounder from Harlan, Iowa, was the first Wildcat football player to be named first team Academic All-American since linebacker Luke Hoffman in 2008 and carried a 3.92 grade point average majoring in industrial technology and construction management.
On the field this season, Knudson made 12 of 14 field goals and 28 of 29 PAT kicks for the Wildcats to earn All-NSIC South Division honorable mention for the second time in his Wildcat career (2016).
Knudson was fourth in the NSIC in field goals made and seventh in kicking points and was tied with Luke Williams of Minnesota State for the fewest missed kicks this season (three).
Knudson became Wayne State’s all-time field goal leader this season (38 for 49) and finished second in career kicking points with 226.