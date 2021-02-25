WSC coach, athletes honored by NSIC

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team saw four players and its coach Jeff Kaminsky receive post season honors as the Northern Sun Conference announced the 2020-21 NSIC Men’s basketball all-conference teams on Wednesday.
Junior forward Jordan Janssen was voted NSIC South Division Player of the Year and was a first team South Division selection for a second straight season, freshman guard Justin Eagins was named South Division Freshman of the Year, junior guard Nate Mohr received second team accolades and freshman guard Alec Millender was voted South Division honorable mention while Jeff Kaminsky was announced as the NSIC South Division Coach of the Year.
Janssen, a 6-7 forward from Lincoln East HS, led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding this season producing 15.8 points (12th-NSIC) and 9.8 rebounds (2nd-NSIC) per contest. He scored double figures in15 of 16 games and had nine double-doubles, which is tied for third in NCAA Division II this season. Janssen was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season for the Wildcats and also ranks tied for sixth in blocked shots per game (1.4), eighth in field goal percentage (.523) and tied for 11th in assists per game (3.3).
Eagins, a 6-3 redshirt freshman guard from Downers Grove, Illinois (Downers Grove South HS), was named South Division Freshman of the Year after averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 14 contests this season, recording seven games of 10 or more points. He was a steady scorer all season off the Wildcat bench, scoring a season-high 16 points in a 85-68 win over Minnesota State January 15th and had 13 points in back-to-back Wildcat wins at Southwest Minnesota State Feb. 20 and 21. Eagins shot 43.9 percent (47-107) from the field, 38.8 percent from 3-point range (26-67) and 84.6 percent (11-13) at the free throw line.
Mohr, a 6-2 junior guard from Glenwood, Iowa (Glenwood HS), earned Second Team South Division honors after recording 12.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. He led WSC in 3-point field goals this season with 36 and is tied for eighth in the NSIC averaging 2.3 per game. Mohr scored double figures in 13 of 16 games this season, highlighted by a career-best 22 points in an 85-68 win over Minnesota State Jan. 15. He also produced 21 points in Sunday’s NSIC South Division clinching 82-70 win at Augustana. For the season, Mohr shot 44.2% from the field (72-163), 45% from the 3-point line (36-80) and 92.6% (25 for 27) at the free throw line.
Millender, a 6-2 freshman from St. John, Indiana (Saint Rita of Cascia HS), received South Division honorable mention averaging 10.5 points and 2.2 assists per game with nine games in double figures. He scored a season-best 21 points in a 84-78 win at Winona State Jan. 30 and accounted for 19 points in a 60-57 loss at Augustana Feb. 20. He handed out six assists each in wins at Southwest Minnesota State Feb. 12 and at Augustana February 21st. For the season, Millender shot 51.9% (56 for 108) from the floor, 47.6% (20 for 42) from the 3-point line and 90% (36 for 40) at the free throw line.
Kaminsky earned the NSIC South Division Coach of the Year honor after leading the team to a second NSIC South Division title in the last three years (shared in 2018-19 with Augustana and Minnesota State) after being picked to finish last in the South Division Preseason Coaches’ poll entering this season. Under Kaminsky, the Wildcats improved on their win total in each of the first three seasons and led the NSIC this season in scoring defense (66.1) and field goal percentage defense (.404).
Wayne State is 10-6 overall and 10-4 in the NSIC South Division and will enter the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament this week as the #1 seed from the South Division. The Wildcats meet St. Cloud State Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon.
Lady Wildcats
Two Wayne State College seniors were named to the 2020-21 NSIC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team announced Wednesday morning by the NSIC office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior Erin Norling was voted South Division Player of the Year and was named First Team All-NSIC for a third straight season while fellow senior Halley Busse was a repeat second team selection.
Norling, a 5-11 senior forward from Loretto, Minnesota (Delano HS), led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest. She was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season and scored double figures in 12 of 16 games with six games of more than 20 points and three double-doubles.
Norling scored a season-best 28 points at Northern State in an 81-73 win and scored 25 points in a 74-60 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 12. She closed her Wildcat career ranked fourth in scoring with 1,597 points and scored double figures in 84 career games. Norling earned All-NSIC honors every year at WSC, named to the All-Freshmen Team in 2018 followed by three straight First Team All-NSIC awards.
Last season, Norling became Wayne State’s first-ever Academic All-American in women’s basketball earning Second Team honors and was D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team.
Busse, a 5-5 senior point guard from Winthrop, Minnesota (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop HS), was a Second Team selection for a second straight year after averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season for the Wildcats. Busse ranked 11th in the NSIC in scoring and was fourth in free throw percentage at 89.6% going 69 for 77 at the charity stripe.
This season, Busse scored double figures in 11 of 16 games and recorded four games of 20 or more points. She scored a season-high 28 points in a 74-60 win over Southwest Minnesota State on February 12th and produced 23 points in a 84-79 win at Upper Iowa on Jan. 22. Busse closed her Wildcat career ranked sixth in assists with 339 and is 21st in all-time scoring with 1,168 points.
Wayne State finished the 2021 season 6-10 overall and 5-9 in the NSIC South Division.