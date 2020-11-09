WSC closes intrasquad scrimmages to public

WAYNE — Wayne State College announced that its basketball intrasquad games scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 and 7 p.m. will no longer be open to the public due to increasing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made “as a means of supporting the State of Nebraska’s campaign to ‘avoid the three C’s’ as a part of the effort to minimize the spread of the virus,” the college said in a statement.
“Wayne State athletics will continue to follow and support the direction of our community leaders in hopes that this will allow us to have our fans back on campus soon supporting the Wildcats,” the statement read.