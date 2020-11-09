Wayne State College logo NDN

WAYNE — Wayne State College announced that its basketball intrasquad games scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 and 7 p.m. will no longer be open to the public due to increasing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made “as a means of supporting the State of Nebraska’s campaign to ‘avoid the three C’s’ as a part of the effort to minimize the spread of the virus,” the college said in a statement.

“Wayne State athletics will continue to follow and support the direction of our community leaders in hopes that this will allow us to have our fans back on campus soon supporting the Wildcats,” the statement read.

WSC closes intrasquad scrimmages to public

WAYNE — Wayne State College announced that its basketball intrasquad games scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 and 7 p.m. will no longer be open to the public due to increasing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All-Norfolk final great for fans

LINCOLN — As friends, family, coaches and fans prepared for the Class C2 volleyball final here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon, some were reveling in the accomplishment of Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast representing the city in the championship match.

All-Norfolk final was unique in many ways

LINCOLN — Back in August, Kurt Bockelman and I were visiting about the upcoming volleyball season. Kurt's daughter Amber is a junior defensive specialist for Lutheran High Northeast.

Huskers falter in second half, lose to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey heard Riley Lees screaming for the ball, then delivered a touchdown pass to give Northwestern breathing room on the way to another tight victory over Nebraska. But not before the Wildcats withstood a last-gasp drive by the Cornhuskers.

State Tournament: LHNE tops NC for C2 title

Top-seed Lutheran High Northeast wrapped up its season with the Class C2 title on Saturday after defeating crosstown rival Norfolk Catholic in the 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball championship match at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

State Tournament: CWC nabs runner-up title in C2

Top-ranked Diller-Odell and second-seed Chambers-Wheeler Central battled for the Class D2 title of the 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

CWC loses heartbreaker, settles for second in D2

LINCOLN — Chambers/Wheeler Central had an 8-1 lead in the fifth set but could not hold on as the Renegades had to settle for second place in Class D2 after falling in the championship match to Diller-Odell on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14.