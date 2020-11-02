Norfolk High School announced late Monday afternoon that Katie Wright-Oswald resigned after four seasons as head volleyball coach.
Before leading the program, Wright-Oswald was an assistant during the 2016 season. After that, she was named head coach, and during her four years at Norfolk High, her head coaching record was 52-85. This past season, the Panthers finished 9-19, including a loss in three sets to eventual state qualifier Bellevue West in the first round of the A-7 district tournament last week to end the season.
“We appreciate coach Wright-Oswald’s service to the Panther student-athletes for the past five years and wish her well in the future," Norfolk High activities director Ben Ries said in a press release.
The search for a replacement is underway.